SRH vs DD: Because of new recruits, we have the luxury of fielding different teams, says VVS Laxman

Sunrisers Hyderabad are joint-top in the on-going IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also with four wins in the bag. SRH earned their most recent win at home when they got the better of Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs with help of Kane Williamson (89) and Shikhar Dhawan (70). Amid this good start to the season, mentor VVS Laxman reckons the team has been forced into the problem of plenty with players performing on the first attempt. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“With the new recruits we have got, we have plugged in the loopholes we had last year. Because of the new recruits, we have the luxury of fielding different playing XIs depending on the situation, depending on the opposition and conditions,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have a lot of talented players and unfortunately, because of the nature of the game, only XI can play and only a few batsmen can play. It’s really good to see that we are not relying only on one batsman or one bowler,” he added.

Williamson, too, was playing his first game of the season and delivered with 89 runs from 51 balls to create further selection headaches for the team going forward into the tournament.

It is not just the batting which has worked for SRH – even the bowling, spearheaded by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan who debuted this year, has made things interesting for the defending champions. “He has got that X-factor. He has picked the wickets and he is bowling some tough overs. For a leg-spinner to bowl in the end, it shows the amount of confidence we have got in him,” he said.

Batting first, SRH scored 191 which DD’s young batsman Shreyas Iyer felt was 10 runs more than par score. “We got a good start. The start for us as compared to theirs was better. But in between we lost a few wickets so if we would have built on from there, the scenario may have been different,” said the 22-year-old.

“On this wicket, we could have restricted them to 180. None the less it is part of the game. Depending on the wicket, ground and conditions, team management takes the decisions. Whatever they do is upon them, I am not the one to take decisions,” he added.

