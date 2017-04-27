IPL 2017: SRH coach Tom Moody lavishes praise on Rashid Khan, pleased with Yuvraj Singh’s performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kings XI Punjab in their next match. (Source: BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kings XI Punjab in their next match. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has praised Afghanistan spin bowler Rashid Khan and labelled him as a “terrific find” for the team. Rashid has been a consistent performer for Hyderabad and has picked up a total of 10 wickets in the IPL 2017 so far. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“He is a terrific find for us and he is great for the tournament for a number of reasons. It’s nice to have a young leg-spinner doing what he is doing,” Moody said. “Rashid’s success is also great for Afghanistan and for cricket as a whole,” he added.

In the high-scoring game against Rising Pune Supergiant, Rashid was pick of the bowlers with figures of 1/17. Moody insists that the oppositions are yet to work out the leggie and he continues to be a major threat.

“He took 1/17 in the last game (against Rising Pune Supergiant). For any spinner to take 1/17 in a high scoring game, I don’t think the opposition has worked him out. I still think he is a major threat and he will continue to do well”, the Sunrisers Hyderabad coach said.

Sunrisers squad wears a very balanced look and coach Moody is very “comfortable to have a number of different combinations”.

“I think this season we’ve probably got a well balanced squad. So I am comfortable as a coach to have a number of different combinations. I think we need to have an open mind and be flexible while selecting the combinations,” he said.

Sunrisers will play their next match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Friday and Moody says that no team can be taken lightly at this moment.

“Kings XI have changed their eleven more than a few times. So, its a fresh start for us, its not going to be the same eleven so that is also going to have an influence on our selection. At this point of the tournament, you would be

foolish to take any team lightly,” said Moody.

“Kings XI are at a point where they are desperate to secure a couple of wins and we are equally as desperate to secure wins because we want to hold our position on the top portion of the points table”, he said.

Moody also praised Yuvraj Singh and said flu kept him out of action for a couple of games.

“Look I have been really pleased with Yuvraj. He has certainly been striking the ball well. Unfortunately, he has been suffering from a flu. Hence, he missed a couple of games. Apart from that he looks in good shape, hitting the ball as well he has done for sometime,” Moody concluded.

