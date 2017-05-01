IPL 2017: SRH celebrate win over KKR in trademark style, watch video

SRH were seen celebrating with lots of vigour as they cut cakes and smeared it on each other. SRH were seen celebrating with lots of vigour as they cut cakes and smeared it on each other.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, slammed a brilliant hundred to steer his side to a dominating victory Kolkata Knight Riders. However, after the win celebrations were in order and the side from Hyderabad were seen celebrating with lots of vigour as they cut cakes and smeared it on each other. Warner himself spoke about the victory and was seen telling his players to keep performing well.

His 50 from 20 balls and eventual 126 from 80 balls with 10 fours and eight sixes, was the sort of batting that a team needed to produce if they were to stop this KKR outfit. Warner played a flurry of shots including a switch-hit off the first ball to Sunil Narine to send it soaring over third man.

After the 48-run win, Warner admitted that the whole attack on the bowling was planned and paid off dividends in the end. “It was great that I went out there and had a clear game plan. I just said to the guys ‘commit to your shots’,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, in SRH have played five away games and lost three, won one and one was washed out in Bengaluru. They have two home games and two away games remaining to strengthen their position at the top of table

