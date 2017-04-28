IPL 2017: Sourav Ganguly denies creating MS Dhoni-less IPL fantasy team

MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

Sourav Ganguly has come out and denied ever creating or even owning a fantasy team for the on-going IPL. This comes in response to various reports which had said that Ganguly has named his fantasy team for the IPL with Dhoni not included and Rishabh Pant taking his place as the wicketkeeper-batsman. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Ganguly had recently questioned Dhoni’s form and ability to steer the team in the shortest format of the game while still being a “champion” for the 50-over game and a definite inclusion for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England and Wales. “I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had stated.

With 152 runs in eight matches of the IPL, Dhoni hasn’t had the biggest impact with the willow with his highest being 61 unbeaten against Sunrisers Hyderabad to take Rising Pune Supergiant to victory. In these, Dhoni has struck 10 boundaries and seven sixes at a strike rate of 120.

But now Ganguly has come out and denied owning any such teams. He wrote on Twitter, “Hi all ..just saw an ipl fantasy team on my name ..it’s not my twitter account nor my team ..it’s fake ..I dnt [sic] participate in fantsy [sic] leagues”.

Hi all ..just saw an ipl fantasy team on my name ..it’s not my twitter account nor my team ..it’s fake ..I dnt participate in fantsy leagues — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 27 April 2017

Ganguly’s alleged fantasy team was: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Morris.

