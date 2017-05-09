IPL 2017: Some tough lessons learnt that we take in to next year, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers had a poor season for RCB this year. (Source: BCCI/IPL) AB de Villiers had a poor season for RCB this year. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s form has struck a new low this season and this was followed up by a sad news for the RCB team members as dashing batsman South African AB de Villiers went back to South Africa to spend some time with his family. Keeping in mind the schedule of the Champions Trophy, De Villiers would look to come out fresh ahead of the second biggest ICC tournament.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have one final game remaining of the season where they will look to regain some pride for their fans. Bangalore till now has only been able to register victories over Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions.

Currently sitting at bottom of the table with five points in 13 games, Bangalore can now only hope for their revival in the next season with changed squad and team management.

The South African star expressed his views regarding a disappointing season with RCB this year saying,”A disappointing #IPL2017. Some tough lessons learnt that we take in to next year! Happy to be home with the family before the #CT17 in June.”

After watching RCB’s performance in the current season it would be hard to believe that they were the runners-up in IPL 2016 edition. The big guns with the likes of Chris Gayle, captain Virat Kohli and De Villiers failed in most of the matches.

Following back to back big losses, skipper Virat Kohli apologised to the RCB fans on Monday for a disappointing season. He wrote,”Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn’t play up to our standards.”

For RCB the highest scorer in the season till now is Kedar Jadhav with 255 runs in 12 innings followed by Kohli with 250 runs in nine innings. De Villiers is third on the chart with 216 runs in nine innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their final game on May 14 against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla where skipper Kohli would aim to end the campaign on a positive note at his home ground for the final time in this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd