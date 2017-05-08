Smith’s belligerence dwarfs Amla’s grace

Hashim Amla’s second ton of the season too came in a losing cause. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Hashim Amla’s second ton of the season too came in a losing cause. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The first impression one gets of Hashim Amla is off a old-world batsman who may feel out of place in the slam-bang format. But the South African has shown this IPL season that nothing can be farther from the truth. He looked ungainly at times, but was efficiency and grace personified as he went about disecting the Gujarat Lions bowling. After opening partner Martin Guptill departed early, Amla took a while to settle in before over taking on pace and spin with equal aplomb. He scored 104 off 60 before getting out in the 20th over, while the others could manage only 85 off the other 60 balls. It could be one of the reasons the team came up short on the night.

Dr Smith’s opening dose

Chasing 190, the Gujarat Lions, already out of contention for a playoff spot, needed a whirlwind of a start, and Dwayne Smith provided the needful. The West Indian had largely been a passenger this season but chose this match to make an impact. He found an able ally in young Ishan Kishan as the opening pair put on 91, but the bulk of the damage was done by Smith. The Kings XI bowlers were wayward at the start, and allowed him to attack both sides of the wicket. Smith packs a punch with all his shots, and even some of his mishits landed beyond the fielders’ reach.

Sandeep Sharma came into the match on a high, having dismissed the RCB Big Three – Gayle, Kohli and de Villiers – in the previous encounter. Skipper Glenn Maxwell would have hoped for an encore, but a brain fade from the young pacer prompted the captain to lose his cool. After the strike changed from the right-handed Smith to the left-handed Kishan, Sandeep opted to go round the wicket – without apparently informing the umpire, as the non-striker was standing on the same side of the wicket. The umpire signalled a no-ball – and a free hit – prompting arguments from the bowler and the captain. The fielding side was already under the pump, and the loss of composure couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Faltering in the field

Kings XI were their own worst enemies on the night, dropping three catches and messing up their ground fielding on several occasions. Twice the beneficiary was Smith, at 42 and 51. When they finally got rid of the openers, Kings XI ran into the seasoned combination of Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik. They added 42 for the third wicket, and could have been separated a bit earlier had Gurkeerat Mann managed to pouch a sitter on the boundary. The Lions seemed to be faltering towards the end with two quick wickets and needed 24 off the last two overs. A tight over could have put the squeeze on, but the profligate Varun Aaron conceded 16 in the penultimate over.

Brief scores: Gujarat Lions 192/4 in 19.4 overs (D Smith 74 off 39 balls, Raina 39 off 25; Sandeep 2/29) bt Kings XI Punjab 189/3 in 20 overs (Amla 104 off 60; S Marsh 58 off 43; D Kulkarni 1/24) by 6 wickets

