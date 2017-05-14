Siraj’s slower ones fast-track Sunrisers to the playoffs

Siraj struck twice in an over to turn around the game. (Source: BCCI) Siraj struck twice in an over to turn around the game. (Source: BCCI)

Warner turned in a classical performance to guide Hyderabad to playoffs but the match was set up by two slower ones from local lad Mohammed Siraj

Classical Warner

Of all the attacking batsmen going around the world, David Warner has the most classical defensive technique. And as a result, he is a treat to watch. The aesthetic effect pops out in the classical lines he cuts. An endeavour to stay side-on at most times helps as there is something inherent in that technique that appeals to the eye. He has the skill to move around the crease, and go 360 degree as it is termed these days, but for the main, he deals in the conventional.

Even his punches on the up, or the aerial hits, mostly come through traditional set-ups. The arms might extend more, the punches would land fiercer than most but the shots in themselves are almost traditional in nature. It’s in the point of impact where he lands his aggressive blows to infuse venom into the classical shots. Not many present the bat-face as straight as him in those gorgeous straight drives. His cover drive too is pretty textbook for the most part. So are his square-cuts and pulls. In fact, he hardly ever heaves and slogs.

On Saturday afternoon, as he guided his team to the playoffs with a measured knock in the company of young Vijay Shankar, Warner could afford to curb his aggressive instinct and go all soft on us. In these scenarios, the shot that Warner trusts the most against seamers is the dab-cut through backward point region.

He stays side-on, waits for the ball to arrive, before opening the bat-face and guiding it away with a slight punch at the point of impact. He can deploy this to deliveries from outside-off to even on the middle and off line. The ability to stay adjacent to the line helps him not get into any tangle.

Even though they had to chase down 155 for a win, they were in a spot of bother after Praveen Kumar had taken out Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques in some style. A slower cutter had Dhawan spooning to mid-on, and a conventional delivery that bent away had Henriques edging behind.

Warner has been in this position before. Many a time in 2016 edition of IPL, he had dropped anchor and willed his team home. Once Warner decided to anchor, and Shankar settled down, there wasn’t much doubt about the result of the game.

Slow and steady

Warner would have to thank Mohammed Siraj and his slower deliveries for the easy chase. Gujarat were crusing towards what appeared a 200-plus total when Siraj struck twice in an over to turn around the game. Rashid Khan had just terminated the impressive 111-run opening partnership between Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan by trapping the former lbw with a googly in the 11th over. Even then there was Raina, Dinesh Karthick, Aaron Finch, and Ravindra Jadeja to come, and not to forget Kishan in full flow.

Siraj’s first two overs hadn’t gone down too well and Warner and Bhuvneshar Kumar had a fairly lengthy chat with him before the 12th over of the innings. It’s not sure whether they decided slower ones was the way to go during that talk but that’s what Siraj started to serve up.

Kishan, who favours the on side, went for another almighty swing towards midwicket but was beaten by the lack of pace, and ended up miscuing it to the wicketkeeper Naman Ojha. Almost immediately, he sent down another slower one, this time to Raina and it was on the legs.

Not probably a wise move one felt when Raina connected with that stylish pick-up shot of his but he was snapped up at deep square-leg boundary. Gujarat slipped to 120 for 3, and continued hurtling towards disaster. Siraj picked up couple more wickets to end up with a four-for as Gujarat slid into abyss in their last IPL game.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Lions 154 in 19.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 61 off 40 balls. DR Smith 54 off 33 balls; Mohammed Siraj 4/32, Rashid Khan 3/34) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 158/2 in 18.1 overs (David Warner 69 not out off 52 balls , Vijay Shankar 63 not out off 44 balls) by eight wickets.

