IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh celebrate win by dancing on favourite songs, watch video

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener, Shikhar Dhawan recently took to social media and posted a video with teammate Yuvraj Singh and pacer Ashish Nehra. In the video all three are seen sharing a light-hearted moment after their 35-runs victory over last years finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhawan who is also known as the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian Cricket team can be seen dancing along with the other two.

Sunrisers celebrated their first win in the team hotel along with fellow team-mates.

Asked in to bat first, Dhawan (40) forged a 74 run 2nd wicket partnership with Moises Henriques. The later then shared a 58-run stand with Yuvraj Singh to guide the hosts to 200 plus total.

Without wasting much of his time, Yuvraj, continued to play an attacking game as he hit seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 62 runs. His innings came to an end after Royal Challengers seamer Tymal Mills knocked off his stumps in the 19th over.

Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar 🤣🤣👌😜 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Sunrisers will next host Suresh Raina-led side Gujarat Lions on April 9 in a double header.

