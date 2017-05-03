IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan shares a laugh with Muttiah Muralitharan; see pic

Shikhar Dhawan shares a good time with Muttiah Muralitharan. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan shares a good time with Muttiah Muralitharan. (Source: Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderbad’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan expressed his joy of spending time with former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Dhawan took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account which said, “Alwys enjoy laughing with murali bhai, one of d greatest spinner ever in cricket and a beautiful human being!! Hasdey tey vasdey raho!! 😀👌”. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Earlier, on Tuesday night, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad were thumped by Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground by 6 wickets. Hyderabad rode on Yuvraj Singh’s unbeaten 70 runs during the course of their score of 185/3 in 20 overs.

For Delhi Daredevils, it was Amit Mishra who returned with figures of 23/1 in 4 overs during the course. Later, Delhi chased down the target in 19.1 overs when New Zealander Corey Anderson stroked a boundary straight past Moises Henriques.

Daredevils franchise openers began the proceedings well when Sanju Samson and Karun Nair stitched a partnership of 40 runs for the first wicket but it was Anderson’s unbeaten 41 that played the vital role in hosts’ win.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are presently placed at number three position with 13 points from 11 games under their belt. The defending champions are expected to make it to the play-offs pretty conveniently while on the other side Delhi Daredevils need to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making into the top four.

