IPL 2017: Shane Watson, RCB teammates enjoy time at Virat Kohli’s new restaurant; see pics

Shane Watson and Virat Kohli at Kohli’s new restaurant Nueva. (Source: Instagram) Shane Watson and Virat Kohli at Kohli’s new restaurant Nueva. (Source: Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have experienced a dismal run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier league but the players have not taken the losses on the heart and off the field. Shane Watson and other RCB teammates enjoyed their day and Shane Watson uploaded a picture of Virat Kohli with him at the skipper’s new restaurant. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The former Australian all-rounder took to social media and wrote, “Awesome night with @virat.kohli and @royalchallengersbangalore team mates at Virat’s new restaurant Nueva. #beautifulfood#brilliantatmosphere#chilling#class.”

Kohli who endorses a number of brands and is also active in various businesses has now come up with this new restaurant of his which is named ‘NEUVA’.

The last year’s runner-up side RCB, have faced a disappointing run in this edition. They were first affected by injuries which to KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. KL Rahul was eventually ruled out of the tournament while skipper Kohli joined the playing XI late.

The Indian captain suffered a blow during India’s 4-match Test series against Australia when in the third game in Ranchi, he hurt his shoulder while fielding.

RCB just have two wins under their belt out of the 13 games that they have played while one game was washed away due to rain. They have 5 points and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Bangalore last played against Kolkata Knight Riders who thumped them by 6 wickets after Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn smashed a record partnership in first 6 overs.

The Virat Kohli-led team now face Delhi Daredevils at Kohli’s home ground Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd