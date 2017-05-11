Shah Rukh Khan to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders in team’s IPL 2017 final game at Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Khan came to support KKR against Gujarat Lions. Shah Rukh Khan came to support KKR against Gujarat Lions.

They are yet to qualify for the play-offs but Kolkata Knight Riders are not far from qualifying as well. With 16 points from 13 points, Kolkata are almost there but a win in the final game against Mumbai Indians on May 13 at the Eden Gardens will confirm their progress.

And to support and cheer Kolkata, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan will be present at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, as confirmed by KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

“You are going to see him (SRK) on Saturday. He’s coming with a big entourage. He’s looking forward to it,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

Kolkata have suffered three consecutive losses in their previous three matches and the presence of the Bollywood star, who has just attended only one game this season, will only help them.

“Shah Rukh came for the opening game in Rajkot and we had a really good result in that match (won by 10 wickets). Hopefully, he will bring back luck in our last game as well. We are really looking forward to it,” Mysore said.

Mysore himself has been rare to Kolkata games and he said that he understands the pressure Shah Rukh has.

“I know the pressure he’s going through. He has just completed the schedule of a big banner film and has started another one. He went to Canada for a TED Conference and then was honoured at the San Francisco Film Festival. He was a special invitee. I don’t know how he does it. But he keeps up with all our games, you can see it from his tweets,” said Mysore.

