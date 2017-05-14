Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic, shares photo with KKR team

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with his Kolkata Knight Riders team before the play-offs being in IPL 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 14, 2017 11:52 pm
ipl 2017, shah rukh khan, srk, kolkata knight riders, kolkata, knight riders, srk ipl, shah rukh khan kkr, cricket news, cricket, indian express Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with the team.

The Indian Premier League will go through a complete overhaul before the start of the next season and it will have new teams and players. After 10 years, the IPL saw six different champions and some of the most memorable memories.

Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared one such memory with the team on his social media accounts.

“Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city.Thx all (sic),” Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter handle and also posted a photo with it.

Shah Rukh was present at the Eden Gardens where Kolkata played their final league game against Mumbai Indians.

