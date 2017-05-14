Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic, shares photo with KKR team

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with the team. Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with the team.

The Indian Premier League will go through a complete overhaul before the start of the next season and it will have new teams and players. After 10 years, the IPL saw six different champions and some of the most memorable memories.

Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan shared one such memory with the team on his social media accounts.

“Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city.Thx all (sic),” Shah Rukh wrote on his Twitter handle and also posted a photo with it.

Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city.Thx all pic.twitter.com/BsUvVDAuBg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 14 May 2017

Shah Rukh was present at the Eden Gardens where Kolkata played their final league game against Mumbai Indians.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd