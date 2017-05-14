Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Khan was present to cheer KKR against Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Shah Rukh Khan was present to cheer KKR against Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present for their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. The Bollywood star has rarely been present for Kolkata’s matches this year but had made in their decisive last match of the league stages.

KKR needed to make 174 runs to win and looked set to knocking down the target but for the wickets they lost at regular intervals. They needed only 20 to win from the last three overs. But Mumbai Indians turned the screws on them in the last part of the match, conceding just one boundary in 18 balls and that too out of a misfield. This meant that KKR fell nine runs short of the target. Despite this, they sealed a spot in the playoffs due to their net run-rate which makes it impossible for Kings XI Punjab to cathc up with them.

It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan would be present at Eden Gardens to cheer for KKR during the match. “You are going to see him (SRK) on Saturday. He’s coming with a big entourage. He’s looking forward to it,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

“Shah Rukh came for the opening game in Rajkot and we had a really good result in that match (won by 10 wickets). Hopefully, he will bring back luck in our last game as well. We are really looking forward to it,” Mysore said.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, end the first half of the season as table-toppers.

