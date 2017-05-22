IPL 2017: Seasoned pros fail to deliver as youngsters rise to the occasion

In the list of highest individual scores of IPL 10 – the Indians featuring in the list are Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. In the list of highest individual scores of IPL 10 – the Indians featuring in the list are Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

The Indian Premier League was started by the BCCI in 2008 with the intention to give fair chances to the domestic players and subsequently improve the standards of domestic cricket. Over the years the tournament has witnessed the rise of several youngsters courtesy of some brilliant performances while the senior and seasoned cricketers have stood up equally to the task. However, this season the story has been a bit different as the seasoned performers have performed under par and the youngsters have grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

While the expectation levels are relatively lower from the younger crop of players, it does shoot up when the bigger names come into the picture. The experience to play on Indian wickets, which are batting-friendly, is very important and that is something which the seasoned players have in abundance. Though statistics reveal a different picture in IPL 10. In the list of highest individual scores – the Indians featuring in the list are Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant and Manan Vora.

In the list of highest averages for a batsman – none of the senior pros make the cut as Saurabh Tiwary, Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey comprise the top 4.

In the list of highest strike rate, it is once more Rishabh Pant who features in the list.

Among the bowlers who have taken most wickets, apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah (who is relatively still young and is yet to make his test debut), the others featuring are Jaydev Unadkat and Sandeep Sharma.

Interestingly, in the list of most economical bowlers, the names which come up are Nathu Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan.

Gujarat Lions bowler Praveen Kumar has the experience to play on Indian wickets. (Source: PTI) Gujarat Lions bowler Praveen Kumar has the experience to play on Indian wickets. (Source: PTI)

With the likes of Praveen Kumar, Manpreet Gony and Dhaval Kulkarni, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra and several others playing in the IPL, having enough experience to play on Indian wickets and have played for the country, why they failed to deliver is a matter of conjecture.

But it is not only the domestic players who have been under the radar. International players like Lasith Malinga have also failed to deliver this season. Malinga has lost a bit of nip in his bowling, but it was expected that he could still come up with big performances. Among the batsmen too, superstars like Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, Shane Watson and Corey Anderson have all had a quiet season.

While there is no doubt that the BCCI and other board members will be pleased that the youngsters are finally stepping on the gas, they will also be concerned with the form of the seasoned pros. After all, it is they who draw the big crowds to the stadiums. Hopefully, next season will unveil a new chapter.

