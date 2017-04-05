IPL 2017: Sarfaraz Khan hopes to return to IPL 10 after 12 days

Sarfaraz Khan has played for RCB in the previous season as well. (Source: BCCI) Sarfaraz Khan has played for RCB in the previous season as well. (Source: BCCI)

After reports had earlier emerged that Challenger Bangalore (RCB) are in danger of missing out on services of Sarfaraz Khan after the batsman suffered a leg injury during practice in Bangalore, there is finally some good news in store for the Bengaluru franchise as the 19 year-old is set to return within 12 days.

The news was confirmed by Sarfaraz himself as he posted a picture on social media saying that he will be back in 12 days.



Earlier, RCB coach Daniel Vettori had confirmed Sarfaraz’s injury and said that he will be missing the start of the season. “Owing to a leg injury during the final Bangalore based practice match session, Sarfaraz Khan will most likely be unavailable to play as a part of the RCB squad this IPL and we are evaluating the same with the BCCI,” RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said.

However, this news will be a big boost for RCB who are already plagued with several injuries to their players.

KL Rahul is set to miss the tournament due to his shoulder injury which requires surgery.

Others featuring in the injury list are Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Both are injured but will soon return to action. Kohli will miss the first week of IPL due to his shoulder injury, while De Villiers who was injured during a domestic match in South Africa is set to miss the first match.

