Sanju Samson hits first century of IPL 10 for DD against RPS

Sanju Samson became the first player to hit a century in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi batsman achieved this feat against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune. For the first time in his T20 career, Samson managed to reach the three-figure mark.

The 22-year-old, who came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. He reached his century off 62 balls with six straight down the ground against the bowling of Adam Zampa. He also became the second youngest player to hit a hundred in Indian Premier League.

Samson scored 31 runs off his first 14 balls but his last 48 runs came off just 18 balls. In the end, his innings helped his team reach a total of 205 for the loss four wickets.

“I am very happy but the match is not over. So I need to field well and help my team win. I don’t have words to express,” he said after the innings.

He’s 22! No player is complete at that age. I’m so happy he’s got this 100! He’s an entertainer! 👍🏻 http://t.co/OXJpIYSTDv — KP (@KP24) 11 April 2017

Sanju’s indifferent year just took a big UU turn. Special Innings. #IPL2017 #RPSvDD — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 11 April 2017

Samson, who hit eight fours and five sixes in the innings, became the sixth player from Delhi Daredevils to score a century in IPL after Virender Sehwag, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers. The 102-run innings was also Samson’s highest ever in IPL, bettering his 76-run for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2015. This was also Samson’s highest score in any T20 game. He had previously scored 87 runs.

