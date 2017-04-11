IPL 2017: Sanju Samson, Chris Morris take DD to big win over RPS

Delhi Daredevils registered a comprehensive 97 run win against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Delhi Daredevils registered a comprehensive 97 run win against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Sanju Samson scored his first IPL century and the first of the season to take Delhi Daredevils surging after enjoying partnerships with Sam Billings (24) and Rishabh Pant (31) worth 69 runs and 53 runs for second and third wicket respectively. While Samson took Delhi to a respectable total, Chris Morris’ cameo took the game away from Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune. Morris produced fantastic 38 runs from 9 balls to take Delhi to a staggering 205 runs.

With 206 runs to chase, RPS had their backs against the wall. Needing more than 10 an over for the win, RPS went big from the word go, as was required, and never had the opportunity to get set and be patient. What happened as a result was wickets at regular intervals and all of them caught out. As Ashok Dinda fell to Pat Cummins in the 17th over with Amit Mishra taking the catch, DD had picked up the first win of the season and a comprehensive one at that. The 97 run win for DD is their biggest in IPL history.

Five RPS batsmen were in double digits with Mayank Agarwal getting the highest score of 20. Amongst the bowlers, Mishra picked up three and so did Zaheer Khan.

“I think our bowlers, I felt in the middle bowled very well. But in the last three overs, they got the momentum – Sanju, the way they carried the innings and those sixes by Morris. When you are chasing 200-plus, you need to take your chances,” said RPS’ stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane with Steve Smith out with a stomach ache. And he got that spot on. In the last four overs, Delhi scored a massive 76 runs with Morris doing most of the damage. He scored two fours and two sixes in the final over bowled by Ben Stokes to leave the most expensive IPL signing fuming.

The second-last over wasn’t any better with 22 runs going to Adam Zampa including the first ball six that resulted in Samson’s 100 from 62 balls.

The win takes Delhi to third in the IPL table while RPS are 7th in the table. Delhi’s massive win also helps their net run rate to +2.050 which is more than the other teams with a single win so far.

