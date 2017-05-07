Latest News

IPL 2017: Sanjay Manjrekar explains Kieron Pollard’s ‘range’ again

Kieron Pollard and Sanjay Manjrekar were earlier involved in a misconstrued controversy but later cleared the air.

Sanjay Manjrekar spotted with Kieron Pollard.

A few days back, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard were involved in a misconstrued controversy. IPL has previously produced countless verbal duels, but a commentator being included was rare.

The argument started after Pollard’s dismissal on 17, leaving Mumbai at a shaky position with 119/5 — with 60 runs to get from less than four overs. In the commentary box, Manjrekar had criticised Pollard, saying that he was only good enough to bat for the last six or seven overs of an innings. He was discussing with his fellow commentator about Pollard’s ideal position in the batting order.

Pollard later lashed out at Manjrekar for his on-air comments as he took it to Twitter tagging Manjrekar that just because he gets paid to talk he can continue his “verbal diarrhea.” He also misunderstood Manjrekar’s ‘does he even have the range’ comment for the term as ‘Brainless’ or ‘not have brains’.

On Saturday against the Delhi Daredevils, Kieron Pollard hammered 66 of just 35 deliveries with five boundaries and four sixes. It was the first time when Kieron Pollard came up the order and smashed runs coming first down.

A few days back what Manjrekar was talking about, actually seemed to happen and while once again in the commentary box it was Manjrekar, an answer was certainly expected regarding the previous controversy.

Pollard in his innings also performed a ‘Dil-Scoop’ shot and Manjrekar very clearly clarified saying, “Can you imagine Pollard playing the Dilscoop…showing his r-a-n-g-e, range?

He made sure that in future no one can misread or mishear him saying “range” for “brains” or any other remark or comment clearly stated by him.

