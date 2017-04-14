Samuel Badree: All you need to know about RCB’s hat trick hero

Samuel Badree delivered on his first appearance for RCB this season. (Source: IPL) Samuel Badree delivered on his first appearance for RCB this season. (Source: IPL)

West Indies spinner Samuel Badree has entered an elite club as he took his first IPL hat trick playing for RCB against the Mumbai Indians in the Bengaluru. It was the first match of the season for Badree and he has rewarded the trust shown in him by the RCB hierarchy in the best way possible.

This is Badree’s second sting with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The leggie made his IPL debut in 2013 in the colours of the Rajasthan Royals and later joined Chennai Super Kings for the seventh edition. However, with very few opportunities given, he only featured in four matches for CSK and managed to take two wickets.

Badree has also featured in 36 T20 internationals for West Indies. He made his T20I debut against New Zealand in 2012 and has been regular for the national team. He has since represented the West Indies at the 2012 and 2014 editions of the World T20, finishing as one of the leading wicket-takers at the latter. His last international appearance came against Pakistan in the recently concluded four-match home T20 series, which West Indies lost 3-1.

Badree is also a regular in franchisee cricket tournaments around the world. He plays for Brisbane Heat in Australia’s Big Bash League, where he made his debut in 2015. However, he has sat out the 2017 edition as he was recovering from an injured shoulder. Other than this, he has also been a part of the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

He has been a part of Islamabad United in PSL while he has been a part of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel in CPL.

