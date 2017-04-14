IPL 2017: Samuel Badree becomes the 12th man to take a hat-trick, twitterati reacts

Samuel Badree has taken the spotlight away from his captain as he became the 12th man to take a hat trick in the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL) Samuel Badree has taken the spotlight away from his captain as he became the 12th man to take a hat trick in the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL)

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore was one that drew all the headlines due to the return of the RCB captain Virat Kohli. While Kohli did have a significant impact on the game, scoring his 27th IPL half century, Samuel Badree has taken the spotlight away from his captain as he became the 12th man to take a hat trick in the Indian Premier League.

It was the third over of the MI innings and they were 7/1 having just lost the wicket of Jos Buttler in the previous over. Badree’s first ball went for a dot but the second was a googly and Parthiv Patel ended up hitting it straight to Chris Gayle. Mumbai Indians then sent out Mitch McClenaghan to bat. The experiment backfired as the Kiwi’s shot as taken by Mandeep Singh and that was the second. MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who was on the non-striker’s end, crossed over and was the man to face the next ball. He decided to play safe and attempted to defend Badree’s googly. The ball went between bat and ball and dislodged the bails triggering delirious celebrations.

The West Indian’s hat-trick is the first of this season and follows the treble taken by Axar Patel in 2016. Amit Mishra has got the most hat-tricks in the IPL with three and he is followed by Yuvraj Singh with two. The two of them are also the only players to have taken a hat-trick more than once. Badree’s feat is hence the 15th time that a player has taken a hat-trick in the IPL.

Here are a few reactions to Samuel Badree’s incredible feat:

Superb frm Badree.Just his 6th IPL game,should be playing much more.

Wishing our @TheGujaratLions boys the very best fr evening game#GLvRPS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 April 2017

Lol. I guess picking the best bowlers in the world isn’t that bad a strategy then? #Badree — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) 14 April 2017

Only his 6th IPL match. Needless to say, there will be many more. #Badree. Loved the cool response. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 14 April 2017

L in IPL stands for the Leggies…

Rashid, Tahir, Chahal, Badree, Mishra… #RCBvMI#IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 April 2017

Badree’s figures of 4-9 are the best ever in the IPL at the Chinnaswamy (previous best: Nehra 4-10) & the best ever on RCB debut. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 14 April 2017

So the old Chinnaswamy track has swapped places with the old Eden Gardens pitch. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2017

He finished his spell of four overs for 9/4.

