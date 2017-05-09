IPL 2017: Sam Billings to not join Delhi Daredevils for rest of the season

Sam Billings has scored 138 runs in six matches for the Delhi Daredevils this season. (Source: File) Sam Billings has scored 138 runs in six matches for the Delhi Daredevils this season. (Source: File)

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League is reportedly not going to be part of the franchise’s remaining matches in the tournament. Billings had left Delhi to join England in their two-match ODI series against Ireland. According to Cricbuzz, Billings has decided that he now won’t be part of Delhi Daredevils for the rest of the tournament. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

It was earlier reported that Billings will be rejoining Delhi Daredevils after the conclusion of England series against Ireland. He was supposed to fly back to India for completing the remainder of Delhi’s league assignments against Gujarat Lions, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. But now, with Delhi being out of contention for the play-off spots, it has reportedly been agreed that Billings’ services won’t be needed.

Instead, Billings will be now available for Kent in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. He will then join the England squad for a boot camp in Spain. It is part of England’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy that begins in June 2017.

Billings’ England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, however, will be returning to India to play the rest of Kings XI Punjab’s matches. Punjab still have a mathematical possibility of making the playoffs. Sam Billings scored 138 runs in the six matches he has played for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL this season. He faired well in the initial stages of the season, acting as an anchor for the rest of the batting order and helping Delhi to good starts. Since then, he and his team tapered off which results in a fall in their league ranking that has culminated in their elimination from the tournament in the league stages itself.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd