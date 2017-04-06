Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag part of Ben Stokes’ ‘Dream 11’

Ben Stokes grabbed all the headlines back in February when Rising Pune Supergiants signed him in a 14.5 crore deal, a record for an overseas player. (Source: File) Ben Stokes grabbed all the headlines back in February when Rising Pune Supergiants signed him in a 14.5 crore deal, a record for an overseas player. (Source: File)

England star Ben Stokes grabbed all the headlines back in February when Rising Pune Supergiants signed him in a 14.5 crore deal, a record for an overseas player. In what will be a debut IPL campaign for Stokes, expectations will be high due to his status as the most expensive foreign player in the tournament’s history. The England international all-rounder is a proven performer in all formats, and Pune will be hoping his aggressive style can lift them to an improvement.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder took some time off to describes who his perfect cricket team would be, featuring legends of the game from both the past and the present. His dream eleven is as follows

1. Virender Sehwag – India

I’d have Sehwag as one of my openers. I reckon he averaged about 50 in his career [49.34], and his strike rate was probably in the 80s [82.23]. To have that as an opening batsman in Test match cricket if you were an opening bowler would be pretty scary, I reckon.

2. Alastair Cook – England

He’s scored 10,000 runs and he performs all over the world. He’s Mr Reliable, so he’d be my other opener. He’d captain the team as well.

3. Hashim Amla – South Africa

Number three would be Amla. His record in all forms is amazing – he’s the best batsman I’ve ever bowled at in my career.

4. Ricky Ponting – Australia

He made fast bowlers look medium pace when he was at the crease. He pulled them in front of square, behind square, for six, and he was just a tough nut. I remember when he got hit by Harmy [Steve Harmison] in the grill. It cut his face and he just got on with it. I love seeing that.

5. Sachin Tendulkar – India

It’s got to be Sachin, got to be. I don’t think I need to explain why. Ricky and Sachin could swap between four and five, and they can have a fight to see who goes in – whichever one’s got their pads on.

6. Sir Garfield Sobers – West Indies

I would have Garfield Sobers – you’ve got to have someone from the Stone Ages in there, don’t you? He could do everything: bat, bowl all sorts of different balls, even bowl with his other arm, I’ve heard – so, well done mate!

7. Adam Gilchrist – Australia

An obvious choice! He averaged 50 in tests, and God knows how many dismissals he’s had, so Gilchrist is my keeper.

8. Shane Warne – Australia

Shane Warne’s my spinner, and he can come down and make a few runs when I need him to as well. 700 wickets, a few decent runs down the order and a great slip fielder, so he can slot in at number eight.

9. Dale Steyn – South Africa

That Dale Steyn bloke – he’s alright, isn’t he?

10. Curtly Ambrose – West Indies

It’s got to be one of the West Indians. I’m torn between Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, but I’ll choose Ambrose, because he’s tall and would scare people, I reckon. He was quite a decent bowler as well…

11. Jimmy Anderson – England

The best bowler I’ve ever seen live, if you know what I mean, when I’ve been standing at gully or slip. He just makes batsmen look silly, even the best players in the world.

