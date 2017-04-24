IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar cuts cake at Wankhede, fans erupt in joy

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his birthday at the Wankhede Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his birthday at the Wankhede Stadium.

As the whole nation celebrates the 44th Birthday of the most iconic cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, there was yet another joyous moment for the fans as the master blaster cut his birthday cake during Mumbai Indians’ home match against Rising Pune Supergiant.

During the eighth over of Pune’s innings, former Australian batsman and commentator Matthew Hayden was with Sachin, who then cut the cake infront of all his fans.

Sachin has been with MI ever since the first edition of the Indian Premier League. He said that when the cash-rich league started, it was an all new concept for them (players). He went on to say, “This club culture in India didn’t exist. Now if we look back at the 10 years, people are starting to connecting to their clubs and they are backing their players and recognising individuals.”

Meanwhile, Sachin played five seasons of IPL where he went on to score over 2000 runs, where he also hit an unbeaten 100.

In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar not only made it into the record book but also into the hearts of billions of Indian cricket fans. Known as the ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin is the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches and hit 100 centuries in Tests and one-day format.

