Wives, grandmothers are taking interest…IPL 10 is all about celebrating cricket, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar cut a cake baked by Mathew Hayden for his birthday on the sidelines of Mumbai Indians’ match against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: Hotstar screenshot) Sachin Tendulkar cut a cake baked by Mathew Hayden for his birthday on the sidelines of Mumbai Indians’ match against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: Hotstar screenshot)

Sachin Tendulkar, on his 44th birthday, spoke about how the astounding growth of the IPL has amazed him. Sachin was speaking with Matthew Hayden on the sidelines of Mumbai Indians’ match against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede stadium.

“I never thought it would become so big,” he said, “The first year the concept (of IPL) was new to us. But the way it has taken off is just remarkable.”

Sachin said that the reason he never the thought the IPL could become this big was because it was a “new concept” for the country when it was introduced in the first season.

“This club culture in India didn’t exist. Now if we look back at the last 10 years, people are starting to connecting to their clubs and they are backing their players and recognising individuals.”

Sachin also went on to praise the IPL for making cricket a more family friendly sport. “What it has done is, you see that families have started attending (matches). It is not about few male friends getting together but even the wives, the grandmothers are taking interest. That is what IPL is all about.”

He also said that the IPL may be more appealing due to its fast nature which may have helped the sport expand to countries where it hasn’t traditionally enjoyed a following. “It has gone to the countries where cricket didn’t exist and they have started following the IPL,” he said.

Mathew Hayden, apart from being one of the greats of Australian cricket, is also known for his cooking skill and managed to bake a cricket-styled cake complete with a bat, a ball and an outfield.

Sachin Tendulkar had been captain of the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Since retiring from the sport, he has remained active with the Mumbai Indians as the team icon.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 9:17 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd