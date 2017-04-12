Latest News

IPL 2017: RPS wear black arm bands to mourn passing of Manoj Tiwary’s father

Manoj Tiwary had to leave for the last rites of his father in Bengal and he was replaced in the team with Rahul Tripathi

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 12, 2017 9:17 am
Rising Pune Supergiant wore black arm bands to symbolize respect and mourn the passing of Manoj Tiwary’s father. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant entered the MCA stadium in Pune wearing black arm bands in order to symbolize respect and mourn the passing of Manoj Tiwary’s father. Tiwary had played a brilliant role in their last game against Kings XI and scored a brilliant fifty to guide the team towards a respectable total.

Tiwary had to leave for the last rites of his father in Bengal and he was replaced in the team with Rahul Tripathi.

The team were dealt another blow ahead of the game on Tuesday as Smith also could not take the field because of a stomach bug and hence Ajinkya Rahane had to step in to lead the side in his place. Faf du Plessis took the Australian’s place in the playing XI

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson scored his first IPL century and the first of the season to take Delhi Daredevils to take Delhi to victory. Courtesy of his match-winning performance Delhi posted a total of 205 runs.

With 206 runs to chase, RPS had their backs against the wall. Needing more than 10 an over for the win, RPS never had the opportunity to get set and be patient. As a result wickets fell at regular intervals. Noticeably all of them were caught out. With this victory, DD had picked up the first win of the season. The 97 run win for DD is their biggest in IPL history.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata