RPS vs SRH: MS Dhoni turns back the clock with 34-ball 61 in Rising Pune Supergiant’s six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant needed 56 off the last four overs. MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes were still out there in the middle and most would have predicted a cakewalk. Dhoni had spent enough time in the middle, and Stokes abilities to clear the ropes are not a secret. David Warner turned to his most successful bowler in the league, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t disappoint. Just like he hasn’t in the seven matches played by the defending champions so far. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Bhuvi bowled the first delivery of his third over – 17th of the match – right up there, into Stokes pads. With not much room on offer, the left-hander went leg-side, made good connection but the length didn’t allow him to get the desired elevation. On the field as substitute, Vijay Shankar took a neat catch to send the most expensive player this year back to the dugout. The asking rate went further up with the dot and Pune now needed 56 off 23. More importantly, they needed a big over. Pune had to wait for their big over but they got it when it mattered.

30 needed off 12, Bhuvi came in to bowl the most important over of the match, especially after an expensive over by Mohammed Siraj. 4 4 6 and Dhoni almost delivered the knockout blow. The equation was reduced to 11 off 6, from 56 off 23. Former India skipper Dhoni seamlessly switched gears and was back to the finishing mode. The right-hander was on receiving end of some criticism after string of low scores and finds an emphatic answer. More than the clean hitting in the Bhuvi over, it was how well he read the seamer’s mind there.

The length was always going to be up but Dhoni was spot on with his movements towards the line of the deliveries. He stood still and found the gap on the leg-side for the first boundary, stretched out for a four over third-man and then picked a full delivery from off-stump and deposited it into the stands. The over pretty much sealed the deal for the hosts but there were still 11 runs to be scored.

Warner turned to Siddhartha Kaul. The youngster had a wicket first ball but Rashid Khan made a mess in the deep. To add to the frustration, it went through Rashid’s hands and went over the ropes for a boundary. Only singles, and a double, did make it interesting with 2 needed off the last delivery but Dhoni finished it off in style by creaming one through the off-side for a boundary.

Chasing the stiff 179-run target, Pune didn’t have an ideal start as they lost Ajinkya Rahane early. Rahul Tripathi, the other opener, did keep the asking rate in check with his brisk fifty but wickets at regular intervals put the chase off track, briefly. The order, however, was restored when Dhoni spent enough time in the middle during his partnership with Stokes and powered the side over the line in a crucial contest.

Earlier in their first innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on Moises Henriques’ unbeaten 28-ball 55 innings as they scored 35 runs in last three overs. The 55 run opening stand between skipper David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan had provided a solid start to the visitors before Pune bowlers struck back to dismiss Dhawan and Kane Williamson (21). Warner, who now is the highest run scorer in the tournament, forged a 45 run third wicket partnership with Henriques. However, it was the unbeaten partnership between Henriques and Deepak Hooda, which steered SRH’s total over 150.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 7:47 pm

