MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with ‘masterful innings’ against Sunrisers Hyderabad

MS Dhoni did what the does best as he pulled Rising Pune Supergiant to a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. RPS were put to chase a total of 177 and Dhoni’s 61 off 34 balls helped his team over the line. His innings was also accompanied by that of Rahul Tripathi’s 59 off 41.

SRH made a good start to the defence of their total, taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the third over. Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi led the fightback for Pune but Smith later fell to Rashid Khan. Tripathi was quick to follow suit and it looked like SRH are on their way to winning this one in Pune’s lair. But MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes turned the match right back into favour of the home side. Dhoni took the maximum runs out of SRH’s go-to death bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Siddharth Kaul did well in the last over to restrict the boundaries. But Dhoni hit a four off his last ball and completed the victory.

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan had got them off to a good start, striking up a half century partnership in the first eight overs. Warner was the last wicket to fall for SRH after which Moises Henriques took the reins of the innings and took SRH to their total. His 55 came off just 28 balls and had six boundaries and two sixes.

Here is how twitterati reacted to RPS’s win and MS Dhoni’s innings:

Ms Dhoni does what he’s done with so much confidence over the years. What a champion knock. Great to watch 💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 22 April 2017

The master still has it. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 22 April 2017

Dhoni’s not done a Houdini, Dhoni’s done a Dhoni! Simply amazing run chase. Arguably the best this tournament #IPL2017 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 22 April 2017

With this win, RPS move to fourth and trail SRH by two points on the IPL table.

