RPS vs RCB: ‘Vintage’ MS Dhoni hits a six with brute force against Bangalore, watch video

After string of low scores and doubts over his form, MS Dhoni once again answered critics as he helped Rising Pune Supergiant post a defendable total against struggling Royal Challenger Bangalore scoring 21 off 17 balls. Dhoni along with Manoj Tiwary forged a 49-run unbeaten partnership as the hosts posted a total of 157. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Known for power hitting, Dhoni once again showed glimpse of ‘vintage’ Dhoni, when he hit Sreenath Aravind with a six which crashed into the sightscreen.

With just 129 runs on board and three overs remaining, Pune needed some aggressive batting from both the batsmen. After taking two singles off first two balls, Dhoni was on strike as Aravind tried to angle in at off as he came down the pitch and hit the ball straight down the ground.

Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 21 off 17 balls, hit the 400th six of the tournament.

Asking rate was just below 8 and with players like Virat Kohli, Travis Head, AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav, it wouldn’t have been a difficult task for the visitors. But RCB made a fuss in their chase as they just managed to score 96 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli was the only stand-out for the Royals as he scored 48-balls 55, which had four boundaries and a maximum. It seems as if problems are not over for Kohli-led side as their chances of making it into the play-offs are getting weaker and slimmer. While on the other hand, RPS continue to consolidate their place in top four.

