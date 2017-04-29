RPS vs RCB: Hard for a captain to speak after a performance like that, says Virat Kohli

Presented with a target of 159 to chase, RCB were dismissed for a total of 96. (Source: PTI) Presented with a target of 159 to chase, RCB were dismissed for a total of 96. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli did not pull any punches after his team’s defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. Presented with a target of 159 to chase, RCB were dismissed for a total of 96. It is the second time in the season that the team have failed to reach three figures. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I think it’s for everyone to see we lost that game. It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after going down to Rising Pune Supergiant by 61 runs.

Kohli also admitted that the team have little chance now of making it to the play-offs, “We are pretty much not in the race for the Playoffs. All we can do is enjoy the four remaining games,” said Kohli.

Kohli said that on the day, RCB were the ones who lost the match rather than Pune winning it. “We lost the game rather than them winning it. But got to learn and move on from these kind of experiences,” Kohli said.

When asked why RCB have failed to perform this season, Kohli said, “Could be a few reasons, expectations, people looking at us as a good batting side that made the Playoffs last year. Can’t really pinpoint something – could be hesitation to get out, to get runs,” he said.

RCB have won just two of the 10 matches they have played and have the worst net run-rate amongst all teams in the tournament. Their famed batting lineup consisting of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav has failed to fire this season.

On Saturday, Kohli managed to score 55 off 48 balls. His innings included 4 fours and a six. But he was the lone warrior for RCb as none of his team mates were dismissed for single-digit totals.

