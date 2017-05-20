RPS vs MI: It’s been a pleasure to learn under the guidance of MS Dhoni, says Rahul Tripathi

With 388 runs from 13 games, Rahul Tripathi has been the second highest run-scorer for Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: IPL) With 388 runs from 13 games, Rahul Tripathi has been the second highest run-scorer for Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: IPL)

Rahul Tripathi has taken IPL 2017 by storm for his consistent performances with the bat for Rising Pune Supergiant. Rahul, who has faced difficulties in finding a constant place in Mumbai’s Ranji team, has managed to cement his place as an opener in Pune’s playing XI. The 26-year old batsman is thrilled to play with and against world-class players and learn under the guidance of players like MS Dhoni, Steve Smith.

“For me, it is just a dream experience and I am extremely thrilled to play with and against world-class players. It’s been a pleasure to train and learn under the guidance of top-notch players like Steve Smith and MS Dhoni. The journey till here has been exhilarating and I look forward to playing with the same spirit in the final. My biggest motivation post a loss is to train and practice hard enough to erase the loss by winning the next match. Also, I strongly believe that sometimes losses prove to be a stepping stone to success,” Rahul said in an exclusive chat with IANS.

The right-hander has been among the runs for the Supergiant’s and with 388 runs in 13 games, he is the second highest run-scorer for his side.

Speaking on his health and fitness, he said, “Eating healthy and exercising is the best way for an athlete to stay fit and perform at his best. It is important for a sportsperson to choose the right nutrients to build muscle and select the right food to help repair injuries. Protein and fibre are essential to include in a sportsperson’s diet.”

Meanwhile, it will be important for the IPL 2017 finalists that their young lad along with senior Ajinkya Rahane provide them a strong and solid start against Mumbai Indians, who are yet to win a match against RPS in the on-going season.

