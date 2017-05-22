RPS vs MI IPL Final: Hard defeat to swallow, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith made 51 runs in the IPL final. (Source: BCCI) Steve Smith made 51 runs in the IPL final. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant needed 47 runs off the final five overs to win their first IPL title. They had eight wickets in hand. In an ideal world, they should have sealed it. But, it was not to be. They suffered a devastating one-run loss to finish second to Mumbai Indians. Steve Smith, who scored 51 runs, said that he was proud of the way they played but it was a tough loss to swallow.

“It’s a hard one to swallow. I am proud of the way the boys played throughout the tournament. They (Mumbai) were probably below par with 129. It was a tough wicket to get runs, everyone could see that. Just couldn’t get over the line.

Smith also amitted Mumbai bowlers restrict the batsmen from scoring runs and that changed the game.

“We had wickets in hand as well. It was only one or two good overs that we needed to get in front so credit to them. They did a terrific job to restrict us,” he said.

Talking about his experience with Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League, Smith said that he has learnt a lot over the last two years.

“It’s been fantastic, I’ve learnt so much from the IPL over the last two years. I’d like to thank my franchise. Who knows where we’ll be next year. Just disappointing to lose, it wasn’t the fairy tale finish we wanted.” he said.

