RPS vs KXIP: Pune storm into playoffs with nine-wicket thrashing of Punjab, twitterati reacts

Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a duck. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a duck. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab fell to a crushing nine-wicket defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. The result confirmed a second-place finish for RPS and they would now meet Mumbai Indians in the first playoff on Wednesday. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, end their season in fifth spot.

Batting first, Punjab, managed just 73 runs 15.5 overs before being dismissed. They lost their first wicket off the very first ball in the form of opener Martin Guptill. Kings XI never got their innings going and lost wickets off almost every over. Their highest scorer was Axar Patel with 22 on board. Jaydev Unadkat was the man who started the collapse. He ended the innings with two wickets to his name. Adam Zampa and Dan Christian also chipped in with two while Shardul Thakur claimed three.

Rising Pune Supergiant didn’t have too much difficulty chasing down the total. The only wicket they lost was that of Rahul Tripathi to Axar Patel. They finally overtook the total in 12 overs.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

73 all out. And a nightmare for #KingsXI. Ball might have stopped a bit early on but they couldn’t have bargained for this. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 14 May 2017

What a turnaround for RPS this season..Stokes was the obvious star. Unadkat & Tripathi were the real finds http://t.co/lvLLEYeSdD #Dimagsay — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 May 2017

Kings XI Punjab had come into the match after winning their games against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

