RPS vs KXIP: MS Dhoni’s match awareness in full display, watch video

Rising Pune Supergiant shredded apart the Kings XI Punjab batting line up on Sunday. Punjab lost their first wicket off the very first ball of the match. As the match wore on, Pune kept picking the batsman almost at will. They were also tight in the field and didn’t look like putting down anything.

One such instance was in the 13th over. Jaydev Unadkat was the bowler and Punjab’s Swapnil Singh was at the crease. Unadkat bowled one short and angling away from the right-hander and Swapnil nicked it to Dan Chrstian at slips.Christian failed to get a hold of it and bounced away from his arms. For a moment, it looked like lady luck may have turned her glance towards Punjab. But it was not to be as MS Dhoni was the man behind the stumps.

Dhoni saw the ball traveling towards Christian and positioned himself perfectly for the spill in case it came. It did and it turned out to be a simple catch for Dhoni in the end. Once again, the former Indian captain made it look simple.

Kings XI Punjab went on to be dismissed around two overs later having made a paltry 73. Rising Pune Supergiant lost just one wicket as they overtook KXIP’s total in just 12 overs. They hence are through to the playoffs that they will play against Mumbai Indians.

