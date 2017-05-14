RPS vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab crumble in crucial fixture against Rising Pune Supergiant

Jaydev Unadkat triggered the collapse. (Source: IPL) Jaydev Unadkat triggered the collapse. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab got off to a horrendous start to their crunch match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. The match is a virtual knockout fixture with the winner managing to seal a playoff spot. KXIP came into the match in good fettle having recorded victories against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

But that form started crumbling even before Punjab could make a change on the scoreboard. Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Martin Guptill off the first ball of the match. It set the tone for the rest of the Punjab innings. Shaun Marsh was the next to go, becoming the first of three wickets that Shardul Thakur would take. Punjab then lost Eoin Morgan to a run out, the architect of which was Unadkat with a brilliant fielding effort.

In the fifth over, Punjab lost Rahul Tewatia and skipper Glenn Maxwell, the latter being out on a duck. The away side suddenly found themselves five wickets down for just 32 runs. Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel then knocked the ball around for sometime and took Punjab beyond the 50-run mark. But this was only a short break in the collapse. Soon, Saha was dismissed and he was followed by Axar. The latter made 22, the highest score by any player in his team. Kings XI Punjab ended with the 73 on the board and lasted just about 16 overs.

Kings XI Punjab had seen an upturn in their fortunes before this match. Just over a week ago, they were considered to have no chance of making it to the playoffs as they needed to win all of their remaining matches. Two of these matches were against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. But KXIP managed to beat both the teams and have given Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad sleepless nights by remaining on their tails on the league standings.

