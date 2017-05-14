Latest News

RPS vs KXIP: Jaydev Unadkat takes a stunner to dismiss Rahul Tewatia, watch video

Jaydev Unadkat took a brilliant catch to dismiss Rahul Tewatia in addition to taking two wickets in RPS' 9-wicket win over KXIP.

Jaydev Unadkat was pretty much the star of the match for Rising Pune Supergiant against Kings XI Punjab. He got the wicket of Martin Guptill of the very first ball of the match. That set the tone for what would be a horrendous outing with the bat for Kings XI as they were dismissed for 73 within 16 overs.

Unadkat was also a livewire on the field. An example of it is the catch he took to dismiss Rahul Tewatia.

Unadkat was fielding at short fine-leg when the ball was flicked his way by Tewatia off Shardul Thakur. Unadkat dived forward towards his left and managed to keep the ball between his palms. It was the second wicket of the day for Thakur.

