RPS vs KXIP: Glenn Maxwell didn’t take the responsibility as a captain, says Virender Sehwag

Kings XI Punjab Director of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag did not hold back his words after his side’s nine-wicket capitulation to Rising Pune Supergiant. “I can say that none of the foreign players took responsibility and at least played 12 to 15 overs,” said Sehwag, “Their role was at least one of the top four should bat for 12 to 15 overs, but none of the batsmen took the responsibility.” (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Sehwag said that captain Glenn Maxwell “didn’t perform for Kings XI Punjab.” “We always knew that when Maxwell fires, then he can win the match on his own,” Sehwag said. “But he didn’t fire in most games. That is a big disappointment, especially since he’s experienced, having played for Australia’s Test and ODI teams. He didn’t take the responsibility as a captain and didn’t perform for Kings XI Punjab.”

Punjab had had fielded three foreign players in their top order and only Shaun Marsh could get to double digits before being dismissed. Opener Martin Guptill was sent back to the pavilion off the very first ball of the match. “I think they were complaining that the wicket was a bit slow but when you play international cricket so much, you should get used to playing on difficult or good wickets,” said Sehwag, “There are very rare occasions when you get a good wicket to bat on but whatever wicket you get, you have to play at least 20 overs for your side. But Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Guptill and Morgan [were all disappointing].”

They managed to make just 73 runs in 15.5 overs before being dismissed. Pune achieved the target in 12 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Sehwag also said that Punjab missed Hashim Amla in Pune. “The kind of consistency he showed, none of the other players could do that, an individual couldn’t take responsibility. Saha played one [good] innings, Manan Vohra played one innings but apart from that none of the others played responsibly.”

The defeat sent Punjab crashing out contention for the final playoff spot that they were contesting with Rising Pune Supergiant. RPS, on the other hand, finished second in the league table which means they will play Mumbai Indians in the first playoff on Tuesday.

