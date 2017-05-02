IPL 2017, RPS vs GL: Ben $tokes rupays faith with a bang-for-the-buck century

Ben Stokes played through body cramps and overcame a tight Gujarat Lions bowling in the middle overs en route to his unbeaten 63-ball 103. Pune won by five wickets. Daniel Stephen Ben Stokes played through body cramps and overcame a tight Gujarat Lions bowling in the middle overs en route to his unbeaten 63-ball 103. Pune won by five wickets. Daniel Stephen

Return on investment

A big price tag comes with its own pressure. Even before Monday’s clash, Ben Stokes had gone quite a bit to justify his Rs 14 crore cost. But his unbeaten 103 off 63 balls would have many believe that Rising Pune Supergiant made a killing at the auction. His batting was not just hitting, as there was an urgent need to resurrect the innings with the top four back in the hut inside five overs. He came into bat in the second over itself after Pune lost Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary to some incisive pace bowling from Pradeep Sangwan and Basil Thampi.

Stokes got over the disappointment of being involved in Rahul Tripathi’s disappointment, and stitched up a partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The veteran was not in his full vigour and seemed struggling for rhythm, as an output of 26 from 33 balls would suggest. But the 76-run stand off 64 balls kept Pune in the game.

The England left-hander made a big dent in Suresh Raina’s strategy, taking apart his main spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The No.1-ranked Test bowler conceded 19 runs in two overs, with Stokes hitting him for two huge sixes. For a team already short of bowling firepower, it was a big problem.

There were no cute reverse sweeps or switch hits on display. It was mostly all power and timing with shots in front of the wicket.

When Dhoni fell to Thampi in the 17th over, Pune needed 44 off 23 deliveries, but Stokes smashed 31 off the next 14 deliveries to slay the Lions. With 25 required in two overs, he more or less settled the matter by hitting Thampi for two sixes in the 19th over. Whatever little support he needed was provided by Daniel Christian with a slashed boundary and the winning hit over midwicket.

Old spark

Dhoni has surely seen better days, especially with the bat. With almost unanimous opinion that his legendary big-hitting and finishing skills are on the wane, one aspect that very few can argue about is his prowess with the wicketkeeping gloves. And the veteran gave ample evidence that he is still quicksilver behind the stumps.

Dhoni and Suresh Raina were inseparable for eight years, as two integral parts of the Chennai Super Kings machine. They were as thick as thieves and many wondered if their close association was in any way responsible for Raina’s long stint in the Indian team.

But on Monday, they were on opposite sides, and Dhoni accounted for the Gujarat Lions skipper in characteristic fashion. After turning Imran Tahir to the leg-side, Raina believed he could get back for a second run. But he had not accounted for Ajinkya Rahane swooping on the ball like a tiger on its prey, and firing in a bullet throw at the striker’s end. Raina could have still hoped to get home with a full-length dive, but for MSD’s iconoclastic ‘keeping technique. While others take their gloves back after collecting the ball, costing vital time, Dhoni receives the ball and demolishes the stumps in one fluid motion, leaving Raina sprawled on the turf and run out.

Dhoni later ran out the dangerous Dinesh Karthik, who tried to steal a bye in the final over, with a direct hit, showing he seldom misses when it matters.

Soni the scrooge

When Dhoni and big hitters are at the crease, any young leg-spinner would be wary. Especially one not used to the intense pressure of such games. But the 23-year-old kept both big hitters on tenterhooks, and did not concede a single boundary in his four overs. After AJ Tye was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder, the Lions needed a banker, and Soni rose to the challenge.

Brief score: Gujarat Lions 161 all out in 19.5 overs (Brendon McCullum 45 off 27 balls, Ishan Kishan 31 off 24 balls; Imran Tahir 3/27, Jaydev Unadkat 3/29) lost to Rising Pune Supergiant 167 for five in 19.5 overs (Ben Stokes 103 not out off 63 balls with 6 sixes and 7 fours, MS Dhoni 26 off 33 balls; Basil Thampi 2/35, Pradeep Sangwan 2/38) by 5 wickets

