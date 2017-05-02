RPS vs GL: Ben Stokes smashes 103, leads Pune to five-wicket win over Gujarat

Ben Stokes came in to bat when Pune’s chances of winning the match looked to be in jeopardy. (Source: IPL) Ben Stokes came in to bat when Pune’s chances of winning the match looked to be in jeopardy. (Source: IPL)

The most expensive player this year’s IPL played one of the best innings in this year’s tournament. Rising Pune Supergiant needed 162 to win. They ended the match with 167 on the board and Ben Stokes scored 103 runs out of that. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Stokes came in to bat when Pune’s chances of winning the match looked to be in jeopardy. They had lost their first three wickets, including that of skipper Steve Smith, inside the first three overs with just 10 runs on the board. Stokes came in at no. 5 and he was given company by Rahul Tripathi for sometime. The latter was dismissed by a brilliant fielding effort from Aaron Finch.

MS Dhoni then came on to the crease and the two managed to stabilise the RPS innings. Dhoni and Stokes put up a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The latter was the aggressor and soon the runs started to flow and Gujarat were put on the back foot. Dhoni wasn’t really at his destructive best, scoring 26 off 33 balls but he was the perfect foil Ben Stokes’ power-hitting. Dhoni was eventually dismissed by Basil Thampi.

Dan Christian then joined Stokes in the middle and the two then saw RPS through. Stokes got his century in the final over of the match and Christian got the winning runs with an emphatic six.

Brendon McCullum was the highest scorer for Gujarat Lions with 45 off 27 balls. Pune put up an impressive bowling effort. Jaydev Unadkat and Imran Tahir picked up three wickets each and Shardul Thakur and Dan Christian chipped in with one apiece.

The win is a huge boost for RPS’ chances to making it to the play-offs. They are fourth and now lead fifth placed Kings XI Punjab by four points with the latter having a game in hand. Gujarat Lions, meanwhile, are now six points adrift of the playoffs spots and are sixth on the points table.

