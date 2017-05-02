RPS vs GL: Ben Stokes has earned his cash, says Pune captain Steve Smith

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith said that Ben Stokes is a “quality player.” (Source: IPL) Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith said that Ben Stokes is a “quality player.” (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith was all praise for Ben Stokes after the latter hit a match-winning 103 to take his side to victory over Gujarat Lions. “Stoksy is a quality player and he certainly earned his cash. Fantastic player and very proud of him,” said the RPS skipper. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Smith said that he was happy that the “team was peaking at the right time.” “It wasn’t an ideal start but we have some artillery in the shed,” he said, “MS (Dhoni) and (Ben Stokes) Stoksy took it deep. It is one of the easier ground to hit sixes and Stokesy made use of it.”

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 103 to take RPS over the line as they chased a target of 162 against Gujarat Lions. Smith also praised the efforts of the bowlers to restrict the opposition to a total below 180. “I thought it was a great effort for the bowlers to pull it back to 160. We are peaking at the right time, hopefully not early,” Smith said after the match.

Ben Stokes had come under the scanner with critics saying that his performances don’t justify his status as the most expensive player this IPL season. But Smith said that the English all-rounder has “earned his cash.”

Stokes, who added 76 runs for the fifth wicket with former India captain MS Dhoni to repair the innings, said their plan was to rotate the strike.

“We lost quite a few early wickets… me and MS just tried to keep it ticking. Numbers game: we just tried to go big at the start of the over and cool it off,” he said.

Lions skipper Suresh Raina not having quality spin attack hurt them in the match.

“The dew was there when Basil and Jimmy were bowling. Credit to Stokes. We did not have much power in the spinning department, but Stokes did well. I would say we were 25-30 runs short. We kept losing wickets and we were all out. Still I think we bowled well in the first six overs. The way Stokes was hitting was the turning point. The way he was hitting, clean strikes,” he said.

“Still we have four games left. Hopefully things will turn out better for us,” said Raina.

