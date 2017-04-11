IPL 2017, RPS vs DD Preview: RPS look to continue winning streak against DD

With the likes of Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane in their ranks, Rising Pune Supergiant have a formidable batting line-up. (Source: BCCI) With the likes of Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane in their ranks, Rising Pune Supergiant have a formidable batting line-up. (Source: BCCI)

It is still early days in the tenth edition of the IPL and after the double headers over the weekend it is time for the Delhi Daredevils to take on the Rising Pune Supergiant in match 9 of IPL 10.

While the Delhi Daredevils will look to open their account when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant, the team from Pune will look to get their campaign back on track after a one-off loss. RPS have one win from two outings. They defeated the Mumbai Indians in their first match but were defeated by the Glenn Maxwell led Kings XI Punjab in the second match.

Hence, after a loss in momentum RPS will surely hope to get their campaign back on track. With the likes of Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane in their ranks, Rising Pune Supergiant have a formidable batting line-up that can set high scores for their bowlers to defend.

However, if Delhi Daredevils can find a way to get through the top order early, it might prove to be a challenge for the Rising Pune Supergiants to defend a small total as their bowling line up is considerably weak.

Meanwhile, if the Delhi Daredevils wish to succeed then they cannot solely depend on their bowlers as their batsmen still have to prove their mettle. In their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, only Sam Billings and Rishabh Pant performed decently with the bat. So if DD are to record a win then the team as a whole must come good.

Noticeably, the Delhi Daredevils are the only opponent against who Rising Pune Supergiant have a 100% win record; the two teams have so far met on two occasions and RPS have prevailed on both occasions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd