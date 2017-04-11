Latest News

IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane, not MS Dhoni, to lead RPS in Steve Smith’s absence

Steve Smith is not part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team that takes on Delhi Daredevils in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 11, 2017 8:22 pm
Steve Smith is an absentee for RPS against DD.

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith is missing their third fixture of the on-going IPL 2017 played against Delhi Daredevils in Pune. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane stepped in as captain. One can’t help but notice that even in Smith’s absence, the baton hasn’t passed to MS Dhoni – who was captain last year – but to Rahane. However, one can’t challenge Rahane’s capabilities as captain given he is the vice-captain for the Indian Test side and led the team to win against Australia in the recently concluded four-match Test series.

Speaking at the toss, Rahane said, “Steve Smith is out because he’s ill.” When pressed by Ravi Shastri to reveal what kind of problem the Australian skipper is facing, Rahane said, “He has an upset stomach.”

Smith wasn’t the only change for RPS. More changes were made for the DD contest with Faf Du Plessis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Tripathy and Deepak Chahar coming in for Smith, Dan Christian, Manoj Tiwary and Rahul Chahar.

Rahane also shared at the toss that Tiwary was missing out due to the demise of his father in the morning.

