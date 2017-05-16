IPL 2017: How the costliest players fared for their teams

Ben Stokes has provided value for the money paid by Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: File) Ben Stokes has provided value for the money paid by Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: File)

With IPL 10 in its final stretch, it’s time for the report card. A total of 66 players had been sold at the auction in February for a little over Rs 91 crore. Some cricketers joined the party later as replacements. Some provided real value for the money, some turned out to be dud signings.

Rising Pune Supergiant

Ben Stokes, Rs 14.5 crore: 12 matches, 316 runs, strike-rate 142.98; 12 wickets, economy rate 7.18

The franchise spent Rs 14.5 crore for Big Ben. The England allrounder made a serious impact. High value for money despite the fact that Stokes will miss the knockouts.

Imran Tahir, Rs 50 lakh: 12 matches, 18 wickets, economy rate 7.85

Snubbed at the auction, the world’s best T20 bowler was roped in later as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement, at his base price. Proved his effectiveness.

Rahul Tripathi, Rs 10 lakh: 12 matches, 388 runs, strike-rate 150.97

At Rs 10 lakh, the young opener has proved to be a bargain buy. He is third in Pune batting charts. His match-winning 93 against Kolkata at Eden Gardens was heroic.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tymal Mills, Rs 12 crore: 5 matches, 5 wickets, economy rate 8.57 RCB wanted to make the England left-arm tearaway their bowling galactico, as Mitchell Starc opted out of this year’s IPL. Offered diminishing returns.

Pawan Negi, Rs 1 crore: 12 matches, 16 wickets, economy rate 6.12 From Rs 8.5 crore by Delhi last year to Rs 1 crore from his new franchise. But the spin-bowling allrounder proved to be a silver lining in the RCB cloud. Performed well in the death-overs.

Mumbai Indians

Karn Sharma, Rs 3.2 crore: 6 matches, 8 wickets, economy rate 8.03

Picked for Rs 3.2 crore by Mumbai. Steady with the ball.

K Gowtham, Rs 2 crore: The Karnataka offie got Rs 2 crore at the auction. Hasn’t got a game yet.

Nitish Rana, Rs 10 lakh: 13 matches, 333 runs, strike rate 126.13

Retained by the franchise at Rs 10 lakh. Has been one of the most impressive uncapped batsmen in the tournament, though has gone a bit off the boil in recent matches.

Delhi Daredevils

Pat Cummins, Rs 4.5 crore: 12 matches, 15 wickets, economy rate 8.07

A Rs 4.5 crore acquisition by Delhi, the fast bowler finished as the team’s highest wicket-taker.

Kagiso Rabada, Rs 5 crore: 6 matches, 6 wickets, economy rate 8.81

Rs 5 crore for him wasn’t surprising. Don’t judge him by numbers. The Saffer oozed raw talent. Poor fielding at times let him down.

M Ashwin, Rs 1 crore:

Got Rs 1 crore at the auction, 10 times his base price. Didn’t get a game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan, Rs 4 crore: 13 matches, 17 wickets, economy rate 6.67

Eyebrows were raised when SRH forked out Rs 4 crore for the unheralded Afghanistan leggie. But Rashid Khan has proved to be a super signing.

Mohammed Siraj, Rs 2.6 crore: 6 matches, 10 wickets, economy rate 9.21

Rs 2.6 crore – base price Rs 20 lakh – for an uncapped Indian seamer was a little extravagant. But Siraj has performed well.

Gujarat Lions

Basil Thampi, Rs 85 lakh: 12 matches, 11 wickets, economy rate 9.49

At Rs 85 lakh, the young fast bowler turned out to be a smart buy. Impressed with his pace and the ability to bowl yorkers at the death.

Kings XI Punjab

T Natarajan, Rs 3 crore: 6 matches, 2 wickets, economy rate 9.07

Punjab paid Rs 3 crore for the young left-am seamer because the team management considered him a good death-bowling option. Had an ordinary season.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Woakes, Rs 4.5 crore: 13 matches, 17 wickets, economy rate 8.77; 46 runs, strike-rate 97.87

Kolkata spent Rs 4.5 crore for the England fast bowler and got a decent bowling return. Woakes won’t be available for knockouts

