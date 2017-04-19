After calm, Gayle storm

For a man known for his big clean hits, it was with a thick outside edge off Basil Thampi that Chris Gayle reached the 10,000-run mark in T20, the first batsman to achieve the feat. For a man known for his big clean hits, it was with a thick outside edge off Basil Thampi that Chris Gayle reached the 10,000-run mark in T20, the first batsman to achieve the feat.

Gayle finds his mojo

Chris Gayle has scored 3,100 runs in 80 IPL matches after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, when he was 32 years old. Now 37, the big Jamaican became the first man in the history of T20 cricket to score 10,000 runs during his 38-ball 77 blitzkrieg (five fours, seven sixes) against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. Brendon McCullum, his nearest rival, has a little over 7,500 runs in this format.

Gayle, however, needs a bit of a nudge these days to wake up from his slumber. Bangalore had played five matches before today’s fixture in this IPL and the opener wasn’t picked in two of those. The bruised ego of a superstar usually invites strong response. Gayle also had a stroke of luck when he was on 38! Gayle had already taken 14 runs from that Ravindra Jadeja over and went for another six in the final ball. But he sliced the low full-toss and McCullum pulled off a one-handed stunner, diving full-length to his right. His body was away from the rope but the brim of his hat made contact with it.

The pitch didn’t look like a 200-plus surface, when Gujarat won the toss and elected to field. The start from Virat Kohli and Gayle was a bit scratchy before the Bangalore captain got into the groove with three fours off Dhawal Kulkarni in the third over. Gayle didn’t have much strike in Powerplay, playing just 11 balls and restricting his aggression to a six off Basil Thampi and a four against Jadeja. But once he had survived the Powerplay, the opposition was in danger.

Gujarat had two left-arm spinners in Jadeja and Shivil Kaushik and therein lay Gayle’s best chance to regain form. Kaushik was sent over long-off with a flat-bat swat. Another six into the top-tier of the stadium brought his half-century. In between, that eventful Jadeja over accounted for 21 runs, providing Gayle with further momentum. Jadeja finished with 0/57 in four overs, his most expensive T20 outing. Kaushik conceded 36 runs in his three overs. Young and uncapped Thampi, however, came out of the mayhem with his reputation enhanced.

After clobbering the spinners, Gayle turned his attention towards Dwayne Smith and Kulkarni and started to toy with their bowling. A somewhat desperate Suresh Raina, the Gujarat skipper, turned to Thampi and the fast bowler rose to the occasion. His first yorker sneaked through Gayle’s defence and narrowly missed the leg stump. The 23-year-old nailed in the next one with perfection, catching the batsman plumb in front. Gayle departed 23 runs shy of his 19th T20 ton, but he had already secured Bangalore’s ascendency.

Kohli plays support-cast

Kohli is still not in his sublime best after coming back from a shoulder injury. But even at 75 or 80 per cent, he is better than most. The Bangalore skipper brilliantly shielded Gayle in Powerplay, started to play the support-cast when his partner grew in confidence and ended up with a 50-ball 64 to close the door on the opposition. A 122-run opening wicket partnership between Kohli and Gayle in 12.4 overs set the platform for a 200-plus total for Gujarat. And Kedar Jadhav and Travis Head, in for an injured AB de Villiers, were in brilliant hitting form to take the score to 213/2 in 20 overs; the highest by any team in this year’s edition yet.

Chahal shines bright

Kohli’s decision to start with Pawan Negi and Yuzvendra Chahal invoked surprise. But this captain loves to think out of the box and backs his bowlers to do well under pressure. Chahal removed Smith in his first over. Raina came and started to fly. But the leggie made another intervention, picking the batsman’s charge and outwitting him. After that, it became McCullum versus RCB with the former singlehandedly taking the attack to the opposition. The hosts were 134/4 after 14 overs and the victory target looked gettable. In came Chahal for his final spell and dismissed McCullum, who made a gorgeous 72 off 44 balls (two fours, seven sixes).

