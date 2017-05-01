IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma scores 4000 runs in Indian Premier League

Rohit Sharma is the fourth Indian to join the elite club. Rohit Sharma is the fourth Indian to join the elite club.

Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 4000 runs in IPL on Monday. With this Sharma becomes fourth player after Raina, Kohli and Gambhir to cross this landmark.

The most number of runs in IPL have been scored by Suresh Raina who is currently leading the charts. Behind him is Virat Kohli, who is followed by Gautam Gambhir and now Rohit sharma is behind Gambhir.

Rohit Sharma also features in the list of leading run-scorers in T20s for India. Sharma achieved the record of 4000 runs while batting for MI against RCB. He also scored a fine fifty to guide his team to a well deserved victory.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had come into the IPL after being off cricketing action for nearly six months. but he soon returned to form with a good fifty against RPS as he scored a 39-ball 58. On Monday he hit a quickfire 56 off 37 balls. He hit six boundaries and one six. During his innings he cut, pull and rove with panache and took his side to victory. Earlier, Mumbai Indians had restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162 for eight at the end of 20 overs. Mitchell McClenaghan was the pick of the bowlers.

As a result of this win, MI have now got back on the top of the table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd