IPL 2017, MI vs KRR: Rohit Sharma lands himself in trouble, reprimanded for showing dissent

Mumbai Indians could not have believed it when they lost half of their team for 119 runs chasing a target of 179 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. But Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya shared a 47-run stand off just 14 balls to put Mumbai on the verge of victory. Rana was dismissed with MI still needing 19 off 9 balls. But Pandya made sure they cross. And they did with one ball to spare.

But, the thrilling victory in Mumbai was turned a bit sour when the IPL reprimanded captain Rohit Sharma for his behaviour after being given out during the match.

“Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, was reprimanded by the match referee for showing excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision during his team’s contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium,” an IPL statement read.

Rohit was given out leg-before by the umpire and he was not pleased with the decision and he showed his displeasure while walking back to the pavillion. But replays showed that there was a big inside edge before the ball hit the pads.

“Mr Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

