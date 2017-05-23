Rohit Sharma is the strongest person I know and am proud of him, says wife Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika Sajdeh said that she was extremely proud of her husband Rohit Sharma. (Source: Ritika’s Twitter account) Ritika Sajdeh said that she was extremely proud of her husband Rohit Sharma. (Source: Ritika’s Twitter account)

Captain Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their third IPL 2017 title as his side beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the final on Sunday.

Congratulating Rohit and his team on bringing the cup back home, she posted a picture with her husband on Instagram and said that she has seen him go through possibly the hardest six months of his life. She wrote, “It’s not just because you captained your team to yet another IPL title but the fact that I’ve seen you go through possibly the hardest 6 months of your life and come out stronger, faster and more determined than ever.”

A proud wife who was there to support him thoroughout the season further wrote that she was extremely proud of Rohit and that he is the strongest person she knew. “You’re the strongest person I know and I am so so so proud of you. Congratulations to you and all your boys on bringing the cup back home,” she wrote.

MI became the most successful franchise in the IPL history after becoming the only club to win the title thrice. Rohit has multiple reasons to celebrate as he became the most successful captain of the tournament. He led Mumbai thrice to the trophy and also lifted the trophy once with Deccan Chargers.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd