IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma becomes second batsman to record 300 plus runs in all ten editions of Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is now the second batsman after Suresh Raina to have 300+ runs in all ten editions of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 4000 runs in IPL on Monday. With this Sharma becomes the fourth player after Raina, Kohli and Gambhir to cross this landmark. The most number of runs in IPL have been scored by Suresh Raina who is currently leading the charts. Behind him is Virat Kohli, who is followed by Gautam Gambhir and now Rohit Sharma is behind Gambhir.

Rohit Sharma also features in the list of leading run-scorers in T20s for India.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had come into the IPL after being off cricketing action for nearly six months. but he soon returned to form with a good fifty against RPS as he scored a 39-ball 58.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that he might open the innings at some stage in the ongoing IPL but that will totally depend on the need of the team. Rohit regularly opens for India in ODIs but has batted at no. 4 positions in this IPL season.

“I would love to open, but you have to see certain things from the team’s perspective, find the right balance. (I) batting at 4 or 3 gives the team right balance,” said Rohit, who cracked an unbeaten 29-ball 40 as MI defeated Gujarat Lions’ six wickets with three balls to spare.

“Last year we felt we wanted someone to bat till the end which was not happening and we were not able to finish the games. I am open to anything whatever the team requires. I will go and open also and I am not closing my options right now,” he added.

