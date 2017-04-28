IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir guide KKR to win again; consolidate top spot

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched another 100 run partnership to steer KKR to victory. Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched another 100 run partnership to steer KKR to victory.

The Kolkata Knight Riders continued their victory march in this years IPL with another complrehensive win over Delhi Daredevils. Put into bat DD had posted a good total but KKR chased down the target of 161 runs with ease. Robin Uthappa was the star of the show for Kolkata with a blistering 59

Riding high on a 106 -run stand between Robin Uthappa (59) and Gautam Gambhir (71), Kolkata Knight Riders chase down 161.

KKR wanted to chase in the contest and staged a brilliant performance with the bat to move top of the IPL 2017 table.

The start of the innings was not ideal as Sunil Narine didn’t quite get the team off to a flying start as he has done before. There were a couple of watchful overs before Uthappa exploded and never looked back. With Gambhir, he put the chase back on track and switched to top gear with ease.

The right-hander hit as many as four sixes and five boundaries during his knock. He was ably supported at the other end by orange cap winner Gautam Gambhir who timed the ball beautifully and milked the DD bowlers for runs. In the beginning of the innings Gambhir was happy to play second fiddle and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles and the odd boundary. It was after the dismissal of Uthappa that he took the attack to the bowlers and never allowed any bowler to settle down.

Earlier, after put into bat first, DD were off to a flier courtesy of an explosive start by Sanju Samson and Karun Nair. Sanju Samson played a good knock of 60 which came of just 38 balls. However, after his dismissal KRR pegged things back and did not allow the Delhi batsman to break the shackles. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and ultimately the innings was closed at 160/6. With this loss DD slipped further down in the points table continues as KKR cemented their stronghold at the upper half of the table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd