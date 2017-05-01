IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa elbows Siddharth Kaul as Yuvraj Singh intervenes, watch video

The incident happened in the third over of the match. (Source: BCCI) The incident happened in the third over of the match. (Source: BCCI)

Robin Uthappa and young fast bowler Siddarth Kaul got involved in a bit of an altercation during their sides match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

The incident happened in the third over when Kaul was charging in with his deliveries. Uthappa came in to bat at number three and played two dot ball which built up the pressure. But he struck a boundary to end Kaul’s over.

It was then that Uthappa houldered Kaul and appeared to exchange some words with the bowler. This in turn saw Yuvraj Singh intervene who tried to calm things down and gave some advice to Uthappa. Umpire S Ravi’s intervened and the matter seemed to have resolved

Later when the rain interrupted play at the end of 7th over, Uthappa and Yuvraj were seen having a chat, maybe regarding that shoulder push to Kaul. Yuvraj was certainly not pleased and it seemed Uthappa smiled and admitted his mistake.

Meanwhile, a 59-ball 126 by David Warner saw the Hyderabad unit post their highest IPL total, 210 for three runs, and later defend to win by 48 runs. The win gave Hyderabad two points and took their took to 13, only a point behind Kolkata and Mumbai Indians, who are first and second respectively in the points table.

