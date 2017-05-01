Latest News

IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa elbows Siddharth Kaul as Yuvraj Singh intervenes, watch video

Yuvraj Singh was certainly not pleased and it seemed Robin Uthappa realized his mistake as he smiled.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 12:43 pm
The incident happened in the third over of the match. (Source: BCCI)

Robin Uthappa and young fast bowler Siddarth Kaul got involved in a bit of an altercation during their sides match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

The incident happened in the third over when Kaul was charging in with his deliveries. Uthappa came in to bat at number three and played two dot ball which built up the pressure. But he struck a boundary to end Kaul’s over.

It was then that Uthappa houldered Kaul and appeared to exchange some words with the bowler. This in turn saw Yuvraj Singh intervene who tried to calm things down and gave some advice to Uthappa. Umpire S Ravi’s intervened and the matter seemed to have resolved

Later when the rain interrupted play at the end of 7th over, Uthappa and Yuvraj were seen having a chat, maybe regarding that shoulder push to Kaul. Yuvraj was certainly not pleased and it seemed Uthappa smiled and admitted his mistake.  

Meanwhile, a 59-ball 126 by David Warner saw the Hyderabad unit post their highest IPL total, 210 for three runs, and later defend to win by 48 runs. The win gave Hyderabad two points and took their took to 13, only a point behind Kolkata and Mumbai Indians, who are first and second respectively in the points table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi