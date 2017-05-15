Rising Pune Supergiant’s Ajinkya Rahane hails ‘brilliant’ team effort during league stage

Ajinkya Rahane said that he was confident the team will perform well despite the unavailability of Ben Stokes. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Ajinkya Rahane said that he was confident the team will perform well despite the unavailability of Ben Stokes. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant batsman Ajinkya Rahane, on Sunday, hailed the effort that has been put in by the entire team in their successful league stage of the season. “Everyone has contributed in all the games,” said Rahane in a post match press conference. RPS sealed a spot in the playoffs after a thumping nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. (Results | Fixtures | Standings)

Rahane also said that the team is looking to continue this momentum to the playoffs. “In batting and bowling everyone chipped in. Team effort was brilliant in these 14 matches and I feel in coming playoffs we have to continue this momentum and play together,” he said.

Rahane also reserved special praise for the Pune’s Indian bowlers. Individuals like Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur have spearheaded Pune’s run to the semi-final, They were also at the forefront when Pune demolished Punjab in their first innings, dismissing the away side for a paltry total of 73. “Credit goes to all bowlers because our Indian bowlers are not that experienced. So it is difficult for them to bowl under pressure but the way they bowled throughout the game.”

While admitting that RPS will miss all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rahane also said that his side will perform well in the playoffs. “We will miss Stokesy because he has done really well for us in batting bowling and fielding. But we have got few other internationals who are experienced and have done well in this format. Not sure who is going to play after Stokesy is gone. But all our Indian players are also doing well so I am sure we will do well in the playoffs.”

Rising Pune Supergiant play Mumbai Indians in the playoff on Tuesday.

